Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.07 Million Position in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,004 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of Warby Parker worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRBY. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the first quarter valued at $15,812,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Warby Parker by 149.4% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,030 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,034,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Warby Parker by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,457,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,258,000 after purchasing an additional 607,352 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Warby Parker by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,430,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,669,000 after purchasing an additional 378,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Warby Parker

In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 15,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $267,681.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,618.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 15,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $267,681.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,618.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 5,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $86,130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,444,023 shares in the company, valued at $147,893,400.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,848,537 shares of company stock valued at $91,938,722 in the last ninety days. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Warby Parker Price Performance

WRBY stock opened at $16.40 on Thursday. Warby Parker Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $17.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.32.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WRBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Warby Parker

About Warby Parker

(Free Report)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.