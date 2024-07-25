Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.09 Million Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,931,000 after acquiring an additional 16,649 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,957,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,487,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 415,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,508,000 after acquiring an additional 8,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on AZPN shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair raised shares of Aspen Technology to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.50.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

AZPN stock opened at $187.45 on Thursday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.26 and a 52 week high of $224.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of -426.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.29.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.39. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $278.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.65 million. On average, analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

