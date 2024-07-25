Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.16 Million Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,819 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AAON were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAON. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AAON in the 4th quarter valued at $43,832,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in AAON in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,784,000. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in AAON by 2,604.7% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 305,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,920,000 after buying an additional 294,253 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,598,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 28,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $2,146,866.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,778.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 28,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $2,146,866.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,894,778.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 29,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $2,699,032.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,337.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,646 shares of company stock valued at $5,885,399 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AAON. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. William Blair started coverage on shares of AAON in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on AAON in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of AAON in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

AAON Trading Down 5.9 %

AAON stock opened at $84.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.10. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $96.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49 and a beta of 0.80.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.07). AAON had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $262.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

