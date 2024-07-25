Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.37 Million Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,967 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSM. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 30.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MSC Industrial Direct

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 4,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $413,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,086.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSM shares. Baird R W downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.20.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $81.93 on Thursday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.05 and a fifty-two week high of $105.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.56.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.33. The business had revenue of $979.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.10 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.47%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

