Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.53 Million Holdings in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,185 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,673 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.34% of REX American Resources worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,615 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,046 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 10,537 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REX American Resources Price Performance

REX American Resources stock opened at $45.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.45. REX American Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $34.94 and a 52-week high of $60.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The energy company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $161.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that REX American Resources Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered REX American Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of REX American Resources in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Insider Transactions at REX American Resources

In other news, Director Lee Fisher sold 4,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $246,104.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,001 shares in the company, valued at $338,576.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

