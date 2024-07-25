Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.62 Million Stock Holdings in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Enova International worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Enova International in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Enova International in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Enova International in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Enova International during the fourth quarter worth about $957,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Enova International by 172.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 32,779 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group raised their target price on Enova International from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Enova International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Enova International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Enova International from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.80.

Insider Activity at Enova International

In related news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 30,590 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,927,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,927,919. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 30,590 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,927,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,927,919. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kirk Chartier sold 41,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $2,484,788.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,064,107.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,643 shares of company stock valued at $7,660,043. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enova International Trading Up 4.1 %

NYSE:ENVA opened at $77.61 on Thursday. Enova International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 13.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.88.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Enova International had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $628.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Enova International’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Enova International, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enova International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Featured Articles

