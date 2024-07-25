Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.50% of The Hackett Group worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HCKT. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 12,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

The Hackett Group Stock Performance

Shares of HCKT opened at $24.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.31 million, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.23 and a 12-month high of $26.69.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The company had revenue of $75.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.85 million. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The Hackett Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 34.92%.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

