Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 50,587 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth $89,446,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 174.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,380,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,590,000 after acquiring an additional 876,872 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 3,068.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 488,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,360,000 after acquiring an additional 473,020 shares during the period. Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth $7,596,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 337,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,909,000 after acquiring an additional 221,682 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Old Republic International

In other news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 3,377 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $101,445.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,022.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Thomas Dare sold 1,292 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $39,987.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,295.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $101,445.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,022.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,172 shares of company stock worth $282,286 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORI

Old Republic International Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $31.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.04. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $32.79.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

About Old Republic International

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.