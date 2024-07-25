Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 1,622 Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,809,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043,282 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 144,359.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,329,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,216,000 after purchasing an additional 18,316,381 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,436,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873,823 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 59.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,312,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 6,836,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,865,000 after buying an additional 2,009,175 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Githesh Ramamurthy sold 24,541 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $282,221.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,463,840 shares in the company, valued at $74,334,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, insider Githesh Ramamurthy sold 24,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $282,221.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,463,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,334,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 100,000 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,777,216 shares of company stock valued at $771,814,055 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Down 1.2 %

CCCS stock opened at $11.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.52 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.38. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $13.41.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $227.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.21 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

(Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

