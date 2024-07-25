Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 251,437 NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 251,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.17% of NCR Voyix as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYX. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NCR Voyix in the 1st quarter valued at $39,433,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter worth $37,539,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter worth $33,241,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter worth $8,739,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter worth $6,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

VYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NCR Voyix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:VYX opened at $14.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average of $13.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.64. NCR Voyix Co. has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $862.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.00 million. NCR Voyix had a positive return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 7.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NCR Voyix Co. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

