Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 67.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,199 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Fox Factory worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FOXF. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 14,180.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FOXF shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fox Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

In other news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $88,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,321.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison purchased 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.30 per share, with a total value of $498,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,770,783.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $88,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,311 shares in the company, valued at $502,321.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

FOXF opened at $46.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.23. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $37.98 and a 52-week high of $117.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.66.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. Fox Factory had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $333.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

