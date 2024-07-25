Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,713 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.30% of Transcat worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Transcat by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 767,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 7.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 756,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,266,000 after purchasing an additional 55,121 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 13.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,828 shares during the period. Broadcrest Asset Management LLC grew its position in Transcat by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Broadcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,732,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Transcat by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after buying an additional 8,857 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRNS stock opened at $140.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.69. Transcat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.59 and a 52 week high of $147.12. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.26 and a beta of 0.68.

Transcat ( NASDAQ:TRNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Transcat had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $70.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.76 million. On average, research analysts expect that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 1,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $176,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider James M. Jenkins sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total value of $756,410.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,094.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 1,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $176,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,215 shares of company stock worth $2,969,084. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRNS shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Transcat from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Transcat from $124.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Northland Capmk downgraded Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities cut Transcat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.67.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

