Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,702 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 48,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 82,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

BEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.42.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $24.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -53.30 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.21 and a 200 day moving average of $24.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $19.92 and a 12 month high of $30.14.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.24). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $875.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.39 million. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -308.69%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

