Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,612 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GFL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,441,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,915,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365,355 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,686,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,022,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,402,000 after acquiring an additional 478,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compound Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFL stock opened at $39.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.02. GFL Environmental Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.87 and a twelve month high of $40.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded GFL Environmental from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.45.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

