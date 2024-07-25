Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 15,404 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,693 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 15,404 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Peabody Energy worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BTU. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 48,475.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BTU shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Peabody Energy in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

BTU stock opened at $22.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.97. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $27.24.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The coal producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $983.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.03 million. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.36%.

Peabody Energy Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

Featured Stories

