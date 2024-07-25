Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 265 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Herc worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Herc by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,898,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $431,505,000 after purchasing an additional 60,715 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Herc by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 817,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,776,000 after purchasing an additional 169,886 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Herc by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 605,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,136,000 after purchasing an additional 20,358 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Herc by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 499,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,371,000 after purchasing an additional 45,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Herc by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 466,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,400,000 after purchasing an additional 11,408 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HRI. StockNews.com cut shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Herc in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Herc from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

In other news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 6,607 shares of Herc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total value of $1,026,529.59. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,326,705.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 20,000 shares of Herc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total value of $3,176,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,887,195.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 6,607 shares of Herc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total value of $1,026,529.59. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,029 shares in the company, valued at $9,326,705.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Herc stock opened at $145.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.08. Herc Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $171.00.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter. Herc had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 10.31%. Analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.97%.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

