Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 4,868 Shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,868 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.79% of Rocky Brands worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Rocky Brands by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Rocky Brands by 59.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Rocky Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Rocky Brands by 1,793.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rocky Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

Rocky Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $35.91 on Thursday. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $40.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.09 and a 200-day moving average of $30.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.45 million, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 2.10.

Rocky Brands Announces Dividend

Rocky Brands ( NASDAQ:RCKY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.39. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $112.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.01 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Curtis A. Loveland sold 2,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $89,433.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,603.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Curtis A. Loveland sold 2,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $89,433.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,603.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $349,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,849.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,515 shares of company stock worth $750,713 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RCKY. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Rocky Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RCKY

Rocky Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments. The Wholesale segment offers products, which includes sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, specialty retailers, and online retailers in retail locations through a range of distribution channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.