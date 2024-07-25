Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 961 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 3,789.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Trading Down 3.3 %

NTLA stock opened at $25.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.82. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.37 and a 1-year high of $43.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTLA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

See Also

