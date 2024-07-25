Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,131 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WBD. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 577.4% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

WBD has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $8.47 on Thursday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $14.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.60.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

