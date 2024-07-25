RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.14.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RXST. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of RxSight from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of RxSight from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of RxSight from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of RxSight from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of RxSight from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RxSight

In other news, CEO Ronald M. Md Kurtz sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $2,406,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 764,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,991,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $526,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,393.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ronald M. Md Kurtz sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $2,406,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 764,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,991,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,625 shares of company stock valued at $4,425,250. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXST. CWM LLC boosted its stake in RxSight by 727.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in RxSight in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RxSight by 361.4% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in RxSight by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RxSight in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RxSight Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RXST opened at $47.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -37.96 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.50. RxSight has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $66.54.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.08). RxSight had a negative return on equity of 27.68% and a negative net margin of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $29.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that RxSight will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RxSight Company Profile

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

Featured Stories

