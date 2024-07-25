Ryan Specialty (RYAN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.06 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ryan Specialty to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE RYAN opened at $58.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.59, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. Ryan Specialty has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $61.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is 83.02%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RYAN. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ryan Specialty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

