S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) Insider Mary Basterfield Sells 36,295 Shares

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) insider Mary Basterfield sold 36,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.69), for a total transaction of £19,236.35 ($24,878.88).
Shares of SFOR opened at GBX 53.60 ($0.69) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 50.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 47.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £319.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,360.00, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.74. S4 Capital plc has a 1-year low of GBX 36 ($0.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 116.30 ($1.50).
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.91) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Thursday, April 11th.
S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.
