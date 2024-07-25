Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 20,254 Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 20,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $148,866.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,806,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,479,575.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust alerts:

On Friday, July 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 33,447 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $242,825.22.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 34,572 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $255,141.36.

On Monday, July 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 382,948 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $2,868,280.52.

On Friday, July 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 113,116 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $842,714.20.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 49,417 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.33 per share, with a total value of $362,226.61.

On Monday, July 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 200,706 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,485,224.40.

On Friday, July 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 42,236 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $311,701.68.

On Monday, July 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 252,855 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $1,833,198.75.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Down 2.0 %

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock opened at $7.25 on Thursday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average is $7.56.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0885 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,203,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 423,468 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 8,592.9% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 337,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 333,662 shares during the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,133,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,087,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 159.6% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 235,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 144,542 shares during the period.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.