Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 7,549 Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Stock

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.85 per share, with a total value of $180,043.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,805,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,902,135.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 12,948 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.29 per share, with a total value of $314,506.92.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 7,674 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.93 per share, with a total value of $183,638.82.

On Friday, July 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 11,697 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.61 per share, with a total value of $276,166.17.

On Friday, July 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 17,917 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.61 per share, with a total value of $423,020.37.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,430 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $128,039.40.

On Monday, July 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 26,730 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.59 per share, with a total value of $630,560.70.

On Friday, June 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 23,459 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.56 per share, with a total value of $552,694.04.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 12,850 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.35 per share, for a total transaction of $300,047.50.

On Monday, June 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 12,081 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.22 per share, for a total transaction of $280,520.82.

On Monday, June 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 30,234 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.79 per share, for a total transaction of $689,032.86.

NYSE PEO opened at $23.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.50. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.78 and a 52 week high of $24.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEO. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 199.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the second quarter worth $338,000. 33.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

