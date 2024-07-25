Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.15.

Sage Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $10.38 on Thursday. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $43.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.90.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by ($0.17). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 552.52%. The company had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.46) EPS. Sage Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 139.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,208,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,181,000 after acquiring an additional 175,565 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 353.1% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3,361.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 18,490 shares in the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

