Schneider National (SNDR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Schneider National to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Schneider National has set its FY24 guidance at $0.85-1.00 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Schneider National to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SNDR opened at $24.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.85. Schneider National has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $31.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

SNDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.87.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

