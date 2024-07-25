Scotiabank Increases Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target to C$62.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Free Report) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TSU. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$44.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Trisura Group from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. CIBC raised their target price on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Trisura Group from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$57.89.

Shares of TSU stock opened at C$43.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$41.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.23. The company has a market cap of C$2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 63.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85. Trisura Group has a 12 month low of C$29.05 and a 12 month high of C$46.08.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$744.27 million for the quarter. Trisura Group had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Equities analysts predict that Trisura Group will post 2.7520161 EPS for the current year.

In other Trisura Group news, Director David Charles Scotland sold 42,470 shares of Trisura Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.85, for a total transaction of C$1,777,186.88. In other Trisura Group news, Director David Charles Scotland sold 42,470 shares of Trisura Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.85, for a total transaction of C$1,777,186.88. Also, Director Robert Edward Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$42.11 per share, with a total value of C$126,330.00. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

