Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Loop Capital from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a negative rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.94.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

STX opened at $109.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.03 and a 200-day moving average of $92.83. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $57.32 and a fifty-two week high of $113.57.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.29. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total transaction of $592,740.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,378.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $921,785.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total transaction of $592,740.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,378.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,946 in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STX. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,614,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,418,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,454 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,834,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,753,076 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,303,274,000 after buying an additional 746,395 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,014,075 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $86,572,000 after acquiring an additional 460,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 586,120 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,037,000 after acquiring an additional 447,120 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

