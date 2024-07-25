Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a negative rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.94.

STX stock opened at $109.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.83. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $57.32 and a twelve month high of $113.57.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,946. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

