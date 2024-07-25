Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at UBS Group

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.94.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on STX

Seagate Technology Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ:STX opened at $109.53 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $57.32 and a 12-month high of $113.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.83.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.29. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total value of $592,740.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,378.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $921,785.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total value of $592,740.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,378.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,531 shares of company stock worth $3,592,946 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth $348,000. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 921.5% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,982.7% during the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,809 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 71,232 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,595 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.