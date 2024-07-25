Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Raised to $133.00 at Morgan Stanley

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $133.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on STX. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a negative rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.94.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $109.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.03 and a 200-day moving average of $92.83. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $57.32 and a 52-week high of $113.57.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,042 shares in the company, valued at $504,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,531 shares of company stock worth $3,592,946 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

