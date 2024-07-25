Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Noble Financial raised shares of Seanergy Maritime to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday.

Seanergy Maritime Stock Performance

Seanergy Maritime stock opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. Seanergy Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $4.87 and a fifty-two week high of $13.19. The company has a market capitalization of $195.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The shipping company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.22. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $38.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seanergy Maritime will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Seanergy Maritime Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seanergy Maritime

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 313.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 197,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 149,439 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 82.0% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 67,427 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 30,381 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter worth about $300,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 16 Capesize dry bulk vessels and one Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

