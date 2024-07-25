Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Alphabet Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Alphabet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler now expects that the information services provider will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.81. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $7.62 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.34 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.74.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $172.63 on Thursday. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.36 and a 200-day moving average of $160.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,441,917,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,803,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,724,251,000 after buying an additional 7,275,757 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,810,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,980,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374,756 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Alphabet by 39,754.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,025,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $841,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 4,894.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,445,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,606,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total transaction of $4,113,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,204,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,141,173.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total value of $4,113,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,204,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,141,173.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,488 shares of company stock worth $21,866,705 in the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

