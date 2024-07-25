Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on SJM Holdings Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SJMHF)

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for SJM in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst V. Umansky expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Sell” rating on the stock.

SJM Stock Performance

Shares of SJMHF stock opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.33. SJM has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.47.

SJM Company Profile

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, owns, develops, and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau. The company operates through two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering, Retail and Leasing Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in rolling, non-rolling, and electronic game gaming operations.

