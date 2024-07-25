Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on SJM Holdings Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SJMHF)

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2024

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHFFree Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for SJM in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst V. Umansky expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Sell” rating on the stock.

SJM Stock Performance

Shares of SJMHF stock opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.33. SJM has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.47.

SJM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, owns, develops, and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau. The company operates through two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering, Retail and Leasing Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in rolling, non-rolling, and electronic game gaming operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.