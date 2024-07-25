Sei Investments Co. Acquires 11,447 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,447 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 147,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 32,019 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group Stock Down 0.6 %

ALK stock opened at $37.84 on Thursday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $50.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.19. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.18.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.