Sei Investments Co. Acquires 189 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter worth about $698,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 501.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 29.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AutoNation

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $17,621,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,880,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,777,090.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $4,083,789.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,980,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,794,659.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $17,621,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,880,467 shares in the company, valued at $683,777,090.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,703 shares of company stock worth $23,384,790 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AN has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on AutoNation from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.43.

AutoNation Trading Down 0.2 %

AutoNation stock opened at $172.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.56 and a 200-day moving average of $157.08. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $123.81 and a one year high of $182.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.21.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.04. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, April 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 14.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Stories

