Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,615 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.05% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter valued at $884,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 34.1% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 175,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,285,000 after purchasing an additional 44,666 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on HGV. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

Hilton Grand Vacations Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $41.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.91. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.83.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

