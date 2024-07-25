Sei Investments Co. Buys 4,370 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.09% of Axos Financial worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AX. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AX stock opened at $72.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.05 and a 52 week high of $74.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.43.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $476.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.85 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 18.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

