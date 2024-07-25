Sei Investments Co. Cuts Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,194 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of Hillenbrand worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 164,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after purchasing an additional 19,902 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 0.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Hillenbrand by 1.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 61,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 12.2% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 244,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,274,000 after acquiring an additional 26,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Hillenbrand Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $42.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 1.44. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.19 and a 52-week high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.41.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $785.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Hillenbrand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hillenbrand

In other news, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan acquired 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.69 per share, for a total transaction of $100,321.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,803,876.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hillenbrand news, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan acquired 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.69 per share, for a total transaction of $100,321.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,803,876.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Leo Kulmaczewski bought 900 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $37,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,400.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,537 shares of company stock valued at $278,193 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Articles

