Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,134 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.17% of Upwork worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 241,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Upwork by 32.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 38,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 9,324 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth about $1,344,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 56.2% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Upwork news, VP Dave Bottoms sold 2,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total value of $37,584.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Olivier Marie sold 3,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $37,675.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,763.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dave Bottoms sold 2,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $37,584.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,339 shares of company stock worth $2,269,475 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $11.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.26. Upwork Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $16.36.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Upwork had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $190.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.71 million. Analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

UPWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Upwork in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

