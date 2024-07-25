Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,268 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 26,928 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.23% of Provident Financial Services worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFS. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1,728.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 6,932 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $682,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 630,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,364,000 after buying an additional 11,778 shares in the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFS. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Provident Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of PFS opened at $18.00 on Thursday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.07 and a 1-year high of $19.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Provident Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.