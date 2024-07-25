Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,635 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.28% of Herbalife worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Herbalife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Herbalife by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Herbalife in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife in the first quarter worth $274,000.

Insider Transactions at Herbalife

In other Herbalife news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $74,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,279 shares in the company, valued at $993,421.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $74,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 93,279 shares in the company, valued at $993,421.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donal L. Mulligan acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $289,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $418,485 in the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Herbalife Stock Down 0.1 %

Herbalife stock opened at $11.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.25. Herbalife Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $19.48.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. Herbalife had a net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on HLF shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Herbalife from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Herbalife in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

Herbalife Profile

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

