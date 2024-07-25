Sei Investments Co. Has $2.60 Million Holdings in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 176.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 393,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,925 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.17% of ADMA Biologics worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at $68,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 18.6% during the first quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 15,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 24,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADMA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

ADMA Biologics Trading Down 1.3 %

ADMA Biologics stock opened at $13.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -679.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 5.21. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $14.03.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. ADMA Biologics had a positive return on equity of 17.24% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $81.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ADMA Biologics news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $1,072,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,081,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,313,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

