Sei Investments Co. Has $2.65 Million Position in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,529 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.33% of Thryv worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in THRY. Harspring Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Thryv by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. LB Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter worth $1,018,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Thryv by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,713,000 after purchasing an additional 130,107 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Thryv by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Thryv by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Thryv

In related news, CEO Joe Walsh purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.11 per share, with a total value of $52,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,566,969.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Thryv in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Thryv Stock Performance

THRY stock opened at $18.24 on Thursday. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.99 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.59. The firm has a market cap of $653.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.83.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.15). Thryv had a negative net margin of 28.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $233.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Thryv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

Featured Stories

