Sei Investments Co. Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,123 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.14% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $846,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 75,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,477,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,948,000 after purchasing an additional 64,685 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Enerpac Tool Group

In other Enerpac Tool Group news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. sold 1,937 shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $73,451.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,902.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enerpac Tool Group Trading Down 2.0 %

EPAC opened at $40.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $24.58 and a twelve month high of $42.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.40.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The company had revenue of $150.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.20 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 26.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enerpac Tool Group

(Free Report)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.