Sei Investments Co. Has $2.72 Million Holdings in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 107.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,170 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in shares of Weatherford International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Weatherford International by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Weatherford International by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WFRD. Citigroup initiated coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Weatherford International from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.50.

NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $121.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. Weatherford International plc has a fifty-two week low of $76.43 and a fifty-two week high of $135.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.64.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

