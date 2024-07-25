Sei Investments Co. Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Free Report) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,256 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.19% of Hamilton Insurance Group worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group in the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Belfer Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $477,000. 29.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HG has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hamilton Insurance Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hamilton Insurance Group

In related news, CAO Brian John Deegan sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $367,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,957 shares in the company, valued at $316,581.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hamilton Insurance Group news, CAO Brian John Deegan sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $367,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,581.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Neil Patterson bought 21,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $352,109.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,109.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Insurance Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Hamilton Insurance Group stock opened at $16.98 on Thursday. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 5.16.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $658.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.96 million. Hamilton Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 19.11%. Research analysts predict that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Insurance Group Profile

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

