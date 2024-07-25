Sei Investments Co. Has $2.99 Million Position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.13% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter worth $542,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 16.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 63,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 58,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,918,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Derek Sample sold 2,300 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $60,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,564.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE SIX opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 2.33. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52-week low of $18.29 and a 52-week high of $34.06.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $133.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SIX shares. B. Riley raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.91.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

