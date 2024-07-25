Sei Investments Co. Increases Holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 224.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,784 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.20% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 14,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 5,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $446,818.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,024.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Nancy Ryan Gray sold 934 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $77,708.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,665.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 5,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $446,818.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,024.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,403 shares of company stock worth $2,150,882. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $102.95 on Thursday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $49.24 and a 12-month high of $105.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $3.01. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 79.30%. The business had revenue of $30.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LGND shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.25.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

