Sei Investments Co. Lowers Holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,042 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,545 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.15% of Independent Bank Group worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 32.0% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 111,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 31,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Independent Bank Group by 75.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 38,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 16,470 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBTX opened at $55.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.41. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.50 and a 12 month high of $56.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $119.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Independent Bank Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Independent Bank Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.83.

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

